Upcoming Events in Taipei Aug. 4-12

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has plenty of interesting and fun things to do as August rolls on. Here is a selection of events happening in the Taipei area from Aug. 4 to 12 that readers may be interested in.

Festivals and Exhibitions



(Image courtesy of 2018 Taipei Fringe Festival Facebook)

Taipei's 11th annual Fringe Festival will kick off on August 4, and will play host to numerous artistic performances throughout Taipei until August 19. Taipei's fringe follows in the footsteps of the original Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and this might be the best time to catch an eclectic bunch of performances in every imaginable style.



(Image courtesy of National Human Rights Museum)

The 2018 Taiwan International Human Rights Film Festival also begins on August 4, and will showcase dozens of films from seven nations in venues across Taipei. This year's festival has great diversity in style and theme, and a strong showing of Taiwan's democratization. Best of all, tickets are free and selling out fast!



(Screen capture from Taipei Fine Arts Museum's website)

The Taipei Fine Arts Museum partially re-opened to the public after renovations last week, and now is a great time to wonder down and check out a whole host of new exhibitions. The museum simultaneously opened four new exhibitions, so there should be something for everyone.

Music and Entertainment



(Image courtesy of Carbon Taipei Facebook)

Carbon Taipei in Zhongshan District will play host to an international electronic music show late tonight, with doors at 11.59 p.m. French artist Sinus-o, who is the Resident Artist at Constant Value in Seoul, South Korea is headlining the event, and will team up with Taiwanese artists Waves of Doppler and Jin. Tickets are selling fast, and there is a NT$100 discount for booking in advance.



(Image courtesy of Sappho Live Jazz Facebook)

If electronic music is not your thing, and you're into something smoother, the Oren Dashti Trio will team up with Chuck Payne for a jam session at Taipei jazz intuition Sappho in Daan District on August 4.



(Image courtesy of The Wall Live House Facebook)

Rising Taiwanese indie band SEN will host an album release show for their debut self-titled EP at The Wall in Wenshan District, tonight. Doors open at 5.30 p.m. and it is expected to be a great night. The record is published by White Wabbit Records, who also have a fantastic record and book shop in Daan District.



(Image courtesy of Two Three Comedy Facebook)

Do you know any jokes? Taiwanese craft beer pub 23 Public on August 9 may just be the place to try out your humor on the public, in a relatively safe setting. Two Three Comedy will host their weekly open comedy night, which has become well-known throughout Taipei.



(Image courtesy of Chin-Ai String Orchestra Facebook)

If you're willing to venture out of Taipei, Taiwan's only all-aboriginal orchestra, Chin-Ai String Orchestra will play high in the mountains at Wuling Farm, Shei-Pa National Park on the morning of August 5. This event certainly will be one to remember, and if you're unable to attend, reports suggest the performance will be live-streamed on Facebook.

National Concert Hall and Theater



(Image courtesy of Taipei Camerata Facebook)

Peng Kuang-lin (彭廣林) and the Taipei String Orchestra will recite Tchaikovsky's String Serenade C Major Op.48 and Florence's memories in D minor Op.70 at the Recital Hall in Taipei's National Concert Hall on August 5. The orchestra is made up of promising students from a range of Taiwanese universities, so it is a great opportunity to sneak an early peak at future stars. Tickets are selling fast, with only a few dozen left.

Mulan the Musical, the award-winning Taiwanese-made drama is celebrating its tenth year and will be performed many times over the next couple of days at the National Theater. The production has built a heavy reputation from both critics and the public. Tickets sales are strong, with only some of the more expensive ones remaining, but the production is well worth it.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities.

For the rest of the year, Taiwan's Bobwundaye bar on Heping rd. in Da'An District bar will be hosting Wednesday Open Mic Nights for anyone who wants to share a little bit of their musical or artistic talent with an audience. The floor is open for performances from 10:00 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Irish bar in Gongguan near NTU, James Joyce, is also hosting live music every weekend.

If you have a love of Indian food and culture, then you can always stop by the Mayur Indian Kitchen location on Songjiang Road, where they have regular dance performances or Indian music for dining customers on Saturday nights.

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven't seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa." Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.