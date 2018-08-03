TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A tropical depression located 820 kilometers northeast of Guam at 8 a.m. this morning (Aug. 3) was upgraded to the 13th tropical storm of the season and is predicted to turn north toward Japan, where it may make impact early next week.

As of 9:10 a.m. this morning, the tropical storm, named Shanshan (珊珊, a popular nickname for girls in Hong Kong), was situated at 18.1 degrees north latitude and 150.9 degrees east longitude. The air pressure at its center is 998 hectopascals with maximum sustained winds of 64 kilometers per hour and gusts of 90 kilometers per hour.

Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興), a supervisor of Weather Risk, said "13th tropical storm Shanshan, Japan should pay attention." Central Weather Bureau forecaster Cheng Chuan-fang (程川芳) said that Shanshan could strike Japan's southeast coast and according to the Eurpoean Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, it could make landfall in Kanto or Kansai regions of Japan.

Cheng added that there are many variables and the distance is still quite great, thus further observation is needed to better predict Shanshan's path.