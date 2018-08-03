Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Los Angeles 000 000 200—2 3 0 Tampa Bay 000 400 00x—4 6 1

Heaney, J.Johnson (7), Parker (8) and Briceno, Arcia; Wood, Beeks (3), Castillo (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Beeks 1-1. L_Heaney 6-7. Sv_Romo (13).

___

Kansas City 000 000 031—4 7 0 Chicago 000 100 14x—6 9 0

Keller, Hill (7), Adam (8), Hammel (8) and Perez; Lopez, Fry (8), Minaya (8), Cedeno (8), J.Gomez (9), Avilan (9) and Narvaez. W_Cedeno 1-0. L_Adam 0-3. Sv_Avilan (1). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (6). Chicago, Palka (16), Abreu (17).

___

New York 310 010 101— 7 8 1 Boston 011 813 01x—15 19 1

Sabathia, Holder (4), Green (4), Cessa (4), Britton (8) and Romine; B.Johnson, Workman (6), Kelly (8), Brasier (9) and Swihart, Leon. W_B.Johnson 2-3. L_Holder 1-2. HRs_New York, Hicks (18), Gregorius 2 (20), Stanton (25). Boston, Pearce 3 (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 000 200 000—2 7 1 St. Louis 001 000 002—3 8 1

Senzatela, Oh (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Mikolas, Brebbia (8), Shreve (9) and Molina. W_Shreve 3-2. L_W.Davis 1-4.

___

Miami 000 200 000—2 5 0 Philadelphia 000 001 004—5 7 0

Lopez, Conley (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; Pivetta, A.Davis (7), Hunter (9) and Alfaro. W_Hunter 3-1. L_Barraclough 0-5. HRs_Miami, Bour (17). Philadelphia, Franco (18), Hoskins (22).

___

Atlanta 103 000 000—4 6 1 New York 100 010 000—2 6 1

Foltynewicz, Biddle (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers; Vargas, Sewald (6), Blevins (7), Wahl (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Foltynewicz 8-7. L_Vargas 2-7. Sv_Minter (7). HRs_New York, Nimmo (14).

___

Cincinnati 000 200 002— 4 7 0 Washington 061 000 03x—10 10 0

Mahle, Mella (2), Hughes (7), Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Scherzer, Miller (7), Grace (8), Cordero (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 15-5. L_Mahle 7-9. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (25). Washington, Turner (14), Harper (26).