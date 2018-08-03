PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Kyle Barraclough (0-5) walked Rhys Hoskins to start the inning and Scott Kingery ran for him. Carlos Santana reached on an infield single with one out and Asdrubal Cabrera walked to load the bases. Barraclough's first pitch to Nick Williams was behind him and kicked hard off the backstop. The Phillies challenged but a video review confirmed the ball did not hit Williams. However, he drove in the tying run on a groundout.

Franco followed with a high drive on a 2-0 pitch into the seats in left. He flipped his bat backward between home plate and first base, jogged without a helmet and was swarmed by teammates after he circled the bases.

The Phillies remained a half-game in front of Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves beat the Mets 4-2.

Tommy Hunter (3-1) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief. Philadelphia's Nick Pivetta gave up two runs and four hits, striking out seven in six innings.

After J.T. Realmuto lined a single with one out in the fourth, Justin Bour drove his 17th homer deep into the seats in right-center to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead.

Hoskins connected in the sixth for the Phillies, sending a drive way out to left. He has hit eight of his 22 homers in 13 games since appearing in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star game.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez allowed one run and five hits, striking out five in his sixth career start.

Cabrera was 0 for 3 with a walk in his first home game since coming over from the New York Mets in a trade last week.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Right-hander Sandy Alcantara's rehab start at Single-A Jupiter was rained out. He's scheduled to pitch Friday. Alcantara (right armpit infection) has been sidelined since earning his first major league win on June 29.

Phillies: All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos, acquired from Tampa Bay on Tuesday, said he's "100 percent sure" he'll return to action this month. Ramos has been on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

UP NEXT

RHP Vince Velasquez (7-8, 4.02 ERA) goes for the Phillies and RHP Trevor Richards (3-5, 4.06) starts for the Marlins on Friday night. Velasquez is 3-1, 2.63 in seven career starts vs. Miami. Richards is 1-0, 2.70 in two starts vs. Philadelphia.

