TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese netizen posted footage on Tuesday (July 31) showing a stray dog carrying a cat, which had been fatally struck by a car, in a attempt to protect it.

Wu Ya-fang (吳雅芳) on July 31 at 3:14 p.m. uploaded a video to the Facebook group CrazyCat club (貓咪也瘋狂俱樂部) showing a stray dog carrying a limp cat in its mouth. The cat hat apparently been struck and killed by a car and she observed the dog carrying the cat in what she said was an attempt to protect it from wild dogs.

She said the dog would get tired from time to time and place it on the ground to rest, before picking it up again to try to somehow protect it. Wu also observed the dog urinating near the cat, which she said she later learned meant it was marking the area as its territory to keep other dogs away.

When the stray dog spotted Wu, she said that it walked towards her and placed the cat before her. She said the dog appeared to be relieved that a person could now take care of the feline.

Wu initially asked clerk at a nearby convenience store for a cardboard box and tissue paper to protect the cat's body from further damage.

Wu wrote that she was angry that whoever ran over the cat did not bother to care for its wellbeing or properly dispose of the body. She admonished drivers to be aware of cats crossing the road and to act responsibly if they accidentally hit an animal.

Five hours later, Wu posted an update that the cat had already been cremated and was no longer in pain. She also said that she would be providing updates for those who are interested in adopting the dog.

On Aug. 1, Wu posted another update stating that she confirmed that the dog had no owner and if anyone wishes to adopt it to contact her directly on Facebook.