Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes central Taiwan

Magnitude 4.7 temblor rattles Taiwan's Nantou County

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/03 09:20
CWB map of yesterday's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck central Taiwan's Nantou County at 9:38 p.m. yesterday evening (Aug. 2), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 29.1 kilometers south of Nantou County hall at a shallow depth of 12.5 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 5 was felt in Yunlin County, and intensity level of 4 was registered in Nantou County, and a intensity level of 3 was felt in Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Changhua County, Taichung city and Tainan City. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Kaohsiung City, Miaoli County and Hulien County, while an intensity level of one was recorded in Taitung County, Penghu County and Hsinchu County. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 
earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

