LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye will be sidelined for four to six months after undergoing surgery to repair his broken left ankle.

LAFC announced the setback Thursday.

Kaye was injured in the first half of LAFC's 2-2 draw with the LA Galaxy last week.

The 23-year-old Canadian had started all but one regular-season game as a steady contributor to his expansion club. Along with his steady playmaking and two-way play, Kaye recorded two goals and five assists.

The unheralded Toronto native surpassed expectations in his first MLS season after spending the past two years with the USL's Louisville City. He spent a year in Toronto FC's academy earlier in his development.

LAFC is second in the Western Conference standings during its impressive debut season.