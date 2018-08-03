SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are proposing widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of children with their deported parents after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The administration puts the onus on the ACLU in a court filing Thursday in San Diego, asking that the organization use its "considerable resources" to find parents in their home countries. It says the State Department has begun talks with foreign governments on how the Trump administration may assist.

The ACLU, which has sued on behalf of separated parents, calls for the administration to take "significant and prompt steps" to find the parents on their own.

As of July 26, 431 children were in U.S. custody whose parents were outside the country.