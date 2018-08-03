ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Kerri Walsh Jennings will retire from competitive beach volleyball after the Tokyo Olympics in two years.

Walsh Jennings made it clear Thursday in a sit-down with The Associated Press she will call it a career after the 2020 Games.

And the three-time Olympic gold medalist absolutely plans to go out with another gold around her neck after she and partner April Ross wound up with bronze at Rio in 2016, a heartbreaking disappointment that still stings for Walsh Jennings yet fuels her at the same time.

It may sound like a daunting task ahead: Walsh Jennings will turn 42 during the next Olympics. She has yet to settle on a partner though she has narrowed down her choice to two women. She is also coming off a pair of surgeries last year on her right shoulder and left ankle.