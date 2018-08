WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

More than 100 protesters are lined up on either side of the sidewalk ahead of President Donald Trump's appearance at a rally in Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree), Pennsylvania.

It's forcing Trump's supporters to walk a narrow gantlet Thursday on their way to the arena as protesters scream at them, "Shame! Shame! Shame!"

Thirty-six-year-old union laborer Jeff LaFrance held up one end of a giant "Impeach Trump" sign and says he has no sympathy for the rally attendees.

He says he thinks "it's shameful they could support someone the likes of Trump."

He's also calling Trump's supporters "willfully ignorant" about issues like the separation of migrant children from their parents at the U.S. border.

Most rallygoers ignored the taunts, but some engaged, yelling "Trump! Trump!" or muttering epithets.

One man replied cheerfully, "I'm a proud Deplorable!"

___

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump swiped Pennsylvania from the Democrats in 2016. Now he is trying to help Republicans take a Senate seat there.

Trump is holding a rally Thursday evening in Wilkes-Barre to back Rep. Lou Barletta, who's running to unseat two-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

Barletta is a fervent Trump supporter who shares his hard-line views on immigration. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

Trump has accelerated his campaign schedule in recent weeks to help Republicans he favors both in primaries and November's midterms.

The rally comes at a tumultuous time for Trump, who lashed out this week at the Russia probe that threatens his presidency.

It also comes during a period of heightened antagonism from Trump and his supporters toward the media.