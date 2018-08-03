NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series, often called baseball's October Classic, could end in October for the first time since 2014.

The commissioner's office announced Thursday that the World Series will start Oct. 23, and a Game 7 would be played on Oct. 31, barring postponements. The World Series ended on Nov. 2 in 2016 and on Nov. 1 in both 2015 and last year.

The National League wild-card game will open Major League Baseball's postseason for the first time since 2013 and is scheduled for Oct. 2. The AL wild-card game is the following day.

The NL Division Series is scheduled to start Oct. 4 and the AL on Oct. 5. The NL Championship Series opens Oct. 12, followed by the AL the next day.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball