By  Associated Press
2018/08/03 05:24
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 89 349 84 118 .338
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 102 390 76 126 .323
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 101 413 72 130 .315
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
MDuffy TB 90 353 37 108 .306
Simmons LAA 98 368 52 112 .304
JoRamirez Cle 106 396 77 119 .301
Merrifield KC 104 407 51 121 .297
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 32; JMartinez, Boston, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; NCruz, Seattle, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Betts, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 89; KDavis, Oakland, 84; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 78; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 76; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Gattis, Houston, 66; 2 tied at 65.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6.