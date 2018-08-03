ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United fullback Sal Zizzo likely will miss the rest of the MLS season because of a knee injury.

The club announced Thursday that Zizzo recently underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, sidelining him for three to four months.

The 31-year-old Zizzo suffered the injury during training.

After signing with Atlanta as a free agent, Zizzo made six appearances with one start.

United, which leads the MLS Supporters' Shield standings, hosts Toronto FC on Saturday.

