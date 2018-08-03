MILAN (AP) — Leonardo Bonucci has sensationally returned to Juventus from AC Milan, with Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara moving the other way.

Bonucci won six Serie A titles in seven years at Juventus but the Italy defender joined Milan last year — in what was the shock of the transfer window — for a fee of more than 40 million euros ($45 million) amid reports of a dressing room spat.

Juventus said on Thursday that the 31-year-old Bonucci, who has reportedly taken a pay cut to move back to the club, has signed a five-year deal.

Juventus says that Bonucci and Caldara are direct swaps with each player being valued at 35 million euros ($41 million).

Caldara has signed a five-year deal at Milan.

The 24-year-old Caldara is set to form a partnership with Alessio Romagnoli, with the duo widely viewed as two of Italian football's finest young defenders.

Higuain is the only player who has moved initially on loan, with Milan paying 18 million euros ($21 million) for the services of the 30-year-old Argentina forward for next season. The Rossoneri have the right to buy Higuain for 36 million euros ($42 million) at the end of the campaign.