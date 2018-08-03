LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada prosecutor dropped charges against a former Las Vegas police officer accused of using an unapproved chokehold in the death of an unarmed man last year.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Thursday he sought dismissal of the case because a grand jury last week refused to indict Kenneth Lopera in the death of Tashii Brown. Charges included involuntary manslaughter.

Brown's mother's attorney, Andre Lagomarsino, says he'll ask the FBI to open a criminal federal civil rights investigation.

Wolfson says he'll now schedule a public airing in a non-court venue of the evidence that was presented in secret to the grand jury.

Union representatives say Lopera won't be there.

The union gave the grand jury evidence that Brown died of cardiac arrest and methamphetamine intoxication, not a chokehold.