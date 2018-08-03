WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives and Records Administration says it won't be able to complete its review of nearly 1 million documents regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's time in the George W. Bush White House until October.

This could potentially thwart Republican hopes for quick confirmation before the November election.

The documents being compiled are only the initial request from Republicans. They cover Kavanaugh's time in the White House counsel office and his nomination to be a judge. But they don't contain the broader cache of files being sought by Democrats from Kavanaugh's time as Bush's staff secretary.

The paper chase is emerging as the biggest battle over President Donald Trump's nominee, the 53-year-old conservative appellate judge whose confirmation could tip the court rightward for a generation to come.