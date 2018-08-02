NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been charged with taking an "upskirt" picture of a 13-year-old girl on a cruise ship.

The U.S. attorney's office says Jeffrey Goldstein is charged with violating a voyeurism statute.

According to a criminal complaint, the 31-year-old Hoboken resident was on a cruise ship leaving Bayonne on July 8 when he allegedly took the picture.

An adult allegedly saw Goldstein approach the girl as she was watching the sun set then point his cellphone under her skirt. Cruise ship personnel also reviewed surveillance video.

Investigators say they found more than 40 similar images on Goldstein's phone.

Goldstein faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. He has been released on $25,000 bond.

Attorney Richard Lomurro says his client plans to plead not guilty.