BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A detailed new study finds that more than 260,000 people have died from violence during six decades of guerrilla conflict in Colombia.

Colombia's National Center for Historical Memory on Thursday published what's considered the most comprehensive accounting of deaths from the conflict, including murders, massacres and terrorist attacks.

Most of the dead were civilians, and most of the killers were either Marxist guerrillas or paramilitary groups formed to fight them.

The report also finds that most of the 80,000 people who disappeared have never been recovered.

It does not include an earlier decade-long wave of political violence from 1948 to 1958 in which some estimate 200,000 died.

Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas says the shocking figures underscore the importance of working toward peace.