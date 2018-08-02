WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

BIRMINGHAM, England — India is 102-5 in reply to England's 287 all out, and Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been dropped in consecutive deliveries at Edgbaston on day two of the first test. SENT: 200 words, photos. Will be updated at tea.

GLF--WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — The Women's British Open begins on the bunker-heavy links of Royal Lytham, which is staging the fourth major of the year for the fourth time. Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn might be the woman to beat after winning on links in Scotland last week. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1800 GMT.

BAD--WORLDS

NANJING, China — Defending champion Viktor Axelsen reaches the quarterfinals at the badminton world championships after beating Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong. Women's No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan is also through. SENT: 270 words, photos. Will be updated shortly.

TEN--WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON — Andy Murray is showing signs of returning to his old form, right down to the return winner he delivered on the last point of his first victory over a top-20 player in more than a year. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 750 words, photos.

— Also:

— TEN--LOS CABOS — Juan Martin del Potro returns from break to win. SENT: 200 words.

— TEN--SAN JOSE — Azarenka eases into quarterfinals; Muguruza withdraws. SENT: 150 words.

Other stories:

— GLF--FIJI INTERNATIONAL — 4 tied for lead after 1st round. SENT: 230 words.

— OLY--TOKYO 2020-TRIATHLON — 2020 Tokyo Games triathlon starting early to beat the heat. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 260 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Gray chased in 3rd, Yankees flop in 7-5 loss to Orioles. SENT: 1300 words, photos.

