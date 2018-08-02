TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei’s Public Transportation Office (PTO) will install solar-powered smart bus stops at selected spots across the city in recent days as a part of a pilot program, the agency announced in a news release on Wednesday (August 1).

The PTO said that it has been pushing to convert as many traditional bus stops into smart ones as possible, but as some bus stops are not connected power lines due to location factor, it is trying out two types of smart bus stops which utilize solar power.

One of the two models, when fully charged, can operate for 14 days without sunlight. The stop’s running display can show up to 4 bus routes at once.

The other model can operate for 30 days without sunlight when fully charged, with the running display being able to show a maximum of 8 bus routes at once.

The battery status of these bus stops can be monitored remotely, and their display units are products of electronic paper technology, which is the first application of its kind, the agency said. These displays consume less power than the LED panels seen at regular bus stops, the PTO said, adding that with UV anti-dust coating, these new displays are also more durable in an outdoor environment.

In related news, the PTO have just replaced 2 aged bus stops in Nangang and Shilin districts with new ones boasting indigenous elements, after installing a number of indigenous culture-inspired bus stops across the city in 2017.

The new facilities – “Nanggang High School” stop located at Nangang District and “Wesley Girls High School” stop at Shilin District respectively– are officially inaugurated on Indigenous Peoples Day (August 1).

The other type of smart bus stops (photo courtesy of the PTO)

(photo courtesy of the PTO)

(photo courtesy of the PTO)