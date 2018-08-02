WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (AP) — An embezzlement trial for a Roman Catholic priest is being delayed because he's getting new lawyers after police say they discovered $63,000 hidden above ceiling tiles in his Michigan home.

The search was conducted in mid-July at the Rev. Jonathan Wehrle's luxury home in Williamston. State police say money was in $2,000 bundles secured with cash bands that said, "For Deposit Only-St. Martha Parish."

Wehrle's defense attorney said shortly after the discovery that he was withdrawing from the case. The Lansing State Journal reports Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk has rescheduled this month's planned trial to January to give new legal counsel time to prepare.

Wehrle is charged with six counts of embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Church in Okemos. Auditors say more than $5 million is missing.

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com