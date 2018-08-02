Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) cruised past her American rival in two straight games Thursday to advance to the women's singles quarterfinals of the 2018 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Nanjing.



Currently ranked World No. 1, Tai fought off the challenge from 13th-ranked Zhang Beiwen to win 21-19, 21-14 in a match that lasted just 34 minutes.



The victory brought Tai's winning streak in major tournaments to 31 matches in a row, breaking the record for the most consecutive wins in women's badminton singles tournaments held by Li Xuerui of China since 2012.



Tai will next play World No. 7 He Bingjiao of China, who defeated Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam 21-14, 21-11 Thursday in the third round.



The Taiwanese has been dominant so far this year after winning five championship titles -- the Indonesia Masters, All England, Badminton Asia Championships, Malaysia Open and Indonesia Open.



Also in the Nanjing tournament, Taiwanese Chen Hung-ling (陳宏麟) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) beat Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen of Denmark 21-19, 21-10 to advance to the men's doubles quarterfinals on Thursday.



The BWF World Championships are being held July 30 to Aug. 5 at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre in China. (By Lung Po-an and Ko Lin)