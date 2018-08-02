BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss police say five fans of Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki were hurt in an attack by local hooligans at a hotel in Basel.

The incident on Wednesday came hours before Thessaloniki beat FC Basel 3-0 in a Champions League qualifying match, eliminating the Swiss team 5-1 on aggregate.

City police said on Thursday about 20 men, some of them with Basel flags, used unspecified objects to attack about 50 fans of the Greek team who were in and outside a hotel lobby. Four men and a 15-year-old girl were hurt, and one of them had to be taken to a hospital.

The assailants fled the scene.

Police appealed to the public to come forward with any photos or video recordings.