TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Hsinchu Forest District Office will be leading a group of 30 people to “meet with” the frogs in their habitats in Manyueyuan (Full Moon) National Forest Recreation Area (滿月圓森林遊樂區) in New Taipei’s Sanxia District from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 19, the Forestry Bureau said in a news release on August 1.

The cost is NT$300 each and participants will have to bring their own dinner, the agency said, adding that this is the first time Manyueyuan is open for a night observation activity.

Manyueyuan National Forest Recreation Area, which ranges from 300 to 1700 meters above sea level, has the 7.8k Dongman Trail that connects the area with the Beichatian Mountain (北插天山). The winding Rueizai Creek, upstream of the Dabau River, has created waterfalls, deep valleys, and river terraces in the area. With cool temperatures all year round, this area is an ideal place for outdoor activities in summer.

For more information about the night observation activity as well as online registration, please visit the Dongyanshan Nature Center webpage or call Miss Wong at （03）382-1533 #302.

(photo taken from Taiwan Forest Recreation website)