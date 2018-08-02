  1. Home
Singapore Prime Minister urges facilitated signing of RCEP

Lee Hsien Loong called on ASEAN countries to conclude RCEP in face of protectionism

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/02 18:34
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (AP)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) expressed hopes that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be concluded by the end of the year and issued warnings against rising protectionism Thursday, reports said.

Lee made the remarks at the start of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings taking place in Singapore between July 30 and August 4.

Since the U.S. embarked on the course of what is perceived as trade protectionism, RCEP, which does not include the U.S., has been expected to become the largest free trade accord, representing a market of 16 economies and half of the world’s population, reported the Central News Agency.

Members of RCEP include the ten ASEAN countries and China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. RCEP is considered by some as an alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade pact, from which the U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew in 2017.

Lee urged participants in the ministerial meeting to double their effort and reach agreement on RCEP, CNA wrote.

He also raised alert over growing global trade tensions during his address. “The prosperity for ASEAN countries relies on a rule-based multilateral trade system, and the system is under mounting pressure. What is important is that ASEAN members continue to support the system,” reported CNA.
RCEP
TPP
Lee Hsien Loong
Singapore
trade war

