MADRID (AP) — Much of the Iberian Peninsula is experiencing the year's first heatwave, with the mercury expected to soar before peaking at 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit) in some areas of southern Portugal this weekend.

Authorities say temperatures are being driven higher Thursday by a hot air mass moving northward from Africa.

Forecasts are for a high of 44 degrees (111 Fahrenheit) in the Portuguese city of Evora, 130 kilometers east of Lisbon, and the Spanish province of Badajoz across the border.

Portuguese authorities have issued a nationwide health warning, while warnings have also been issued for 40 of Spain's 50 provinces.

The Portuguese town of Beja is expected to record a peak of 47 degrees on Saturday.

Spain's Meteorological Agency says thermometers are expected to begin dropping that day.