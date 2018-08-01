TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A building located in Nangang District of Taipei was has been honored with the Architizer A+ Popular Choice Award for 2018 in the “Commercial-Office - High Rise” category.



The office building, named Lè Architecture, was designed by a Taiwan-born architect Andy Wen, who is a member of of the Aedes architecture and design collective. Wen is also a former head of Ming Chuan University’s Architecture Department.



The structure, standing over 60 meters all, received the most votes from nearly 400,000 people from over 100 countries who participated in the competition to select this year’s winner.



According to the Aedas website’s report on Lè Architecture:

“Its design drew inspiration from the shape of the river pebbles along the Keelung River, developing a unique aesthetic concept that conveys the idea of roundness and elegance, as well as strength and character.”

The egg shape of the building is also meant to reflect that the structure is an “incubator of knowledge” and a “metaphor of intellectual revival.”



Aedas and Wen hope that the building, which is designed to maximize natural light, and emphasize greenery with its exterior, will signal a new trend for a revitalization and eco-conscious development of Taipei’s Nangang district.



According to the press release:

“The Architizer A+ Awards promote and celebrate the year’s best architecture and products, with a mission to nurture the appreciation of meaningful architecture in the world and champion its potential for a positive impact on everyday life.”



Concept art (Image from Aedas on Flickr)





