TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Photos of tourists walking through a "Golden Bridge" being supported by massive hands in the mountains of central Vietnam have suddenly started to go viral online.

Situated in the Ba Na Hills of Vietnam near Danang, the Cau Vang or "Golden Bridge" as it is called, is 150 meters long and sits at an elevation of 1,400 meters above sea level and was designed by TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Design Principal of the bridge, Vu Viet Anh, said that the bridge was meant evoke the image of "giant hands of Gods, pulling a strip of gold out of the land, reported Reuters. He added that the work "creates a walkway in the sky, among the foggy and fairy-like lands of Ba Na mountain."

The bridge, which took less than a year to construct and complete, was opened in June of this year. Though because the hands are deliberately weathered, they appear to have be ancient and blend in with the florrest below while contrasting starkly with the shimmering golden bridge.

The Ba Na Hills, which were a resort area for the French during colonial times, saw over 2.7 million visitors last year.



(Photo by Facebook user Mink Travels)