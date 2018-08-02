  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Handsome Vietnamese bridge goes viral 

Impressive handiwork: Photos of Vietnam's 'Golden Bridge' quickly going viral worldwide

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/02 16:43
Golden Bridge. (Photo by Facebook user Joseph Gonsalves)

Golden Bridge. (Photo by Facebook user Joseph Gonsalves)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Photos of tourists walking through a "Golden Bridge" being supported by massive hands in the mountains of central Vietnam have suddenly started to go viral online.

Situated in the Ba Na Hills of Vietnam near Danang, the Cau Vang or "Golden Bridge" as it is called, is 150 meters long and sits at an elevation of 1,400 meters above sea level and was designed by TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City. 

The Design Principal of the bridge, Vu Viet Anh, said that the bridge was meant evoke the image of "giant hands of Gods, pulling a strip of gold out of the land, reported Reuters. He added that the work "creates a walkway in the sky, among the foggy and fairy-like lands of Ba Na mountain."

The bridge, which took less than a year to construct and complete, was opened in June of this year. Though because the hands are deliberately weathered, they appear to have be ancient and blend in with the florrest below while contrasting starkly with the shimmering golden bridge. 

The Ba Na Hills, which were a resort area for the French during colonial times, saw over 2.7 million visitors last year. 


(Photo by Facebook user Mink Travels)
bridge
scenery
scenic view
scenic views

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: 'Angel's Tear' drying up in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: 'Angel's Tear' drying up in southern Taiwan
2018/06/07 17:04
Photo of the Day: View from Taipei's Xiangshan at night
Photo of the Day: View from Taipei's Xiangshan at night
2018/05/16 14:33
Taiwanese parkour coach criticized for training at heritage site 
Taiwanese parkour coach criticized for training at heritage site 
2018/04/09 13:06
Overlooked scenic gems along Taiwan's coastal railroad
Overlooked scenic gems along Taiwan's coastal railroad
2017/12/09 13:29
Main arch of world's highest bridge launched
Main arch of world's highest bridge launched
2017/11/10 09:00