Taiwan President defends non-nuclear future

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday described her predecessor’s proposal to keep nuclear energy while developing green energy as a strategy running behind global trends.

The president’s Democratic Progressive Party government has named 2025 as the date for Taiwan to have shut down its three nuclear plants and gone completely non-nuclear.

Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and ex-Premier Jiang Yi-huah (江宜樺) recently jointly proposed that amid the threat of power cuts and higher consumption, Taiwan should continue to produce nuclear energy as a base while developing alternative sources.

Speaking at an International New Energy Forum in Taipei Thursday, Tsai described Taiwan’s non-nuclear future as a social consensus from which there would be no walking back, the Central News Agency reported.

The president compared Taiwan to Germany, which over the past seven years, since she visited the European country, saw its share of green energy in the total production of energy rise from 17 percent to 30 percent. Earlier this year, Germany even managed to rely completely on green energy for a while, and in 2022 it would go non-nuclear, she said.

By Taiwan’s target date of 2025, green energy would reach a proportion of 20 percent, Tsai confirmed.

The island country was the ideal place to develop solar energy and wind energy, which would become the mainstay of Taiwan’s energy production, the president predicted.

Separately, environmental groups also rejected Ma’s proposal, pointing out the high cost and difficulty of dealing with the radioactive waste produced by the nuclear reactors.

During Ma’s rule, massive protests and the impact of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan forced the government to abandon controversial plans for a fourth nuclear plant.