TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Since China joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, its current account has consistently maintained a surplus, however due to the recent trade conflict with the U.S. that record of performance may be preparing to take a tumble.



On Monday, Aug. 6, China's trade data for the first half of 2018 will be published, with many analysts predicting that 2018 may be the first time in 17 years, since China’s entrance into the WTO, that China’s mid-year account report will be “in the red.”



Liberty Times quotes an economist, Larry Hu, who expects that China may post a current account deficit of approximately US$24 billion for the first half of 2018. Most of China’s deficit accrued during the first quarter of 2018 according to Hu, when China began rapidly increasing imports of oil and minerals, and sharply increased spending on foreign acquisitions.

China reported a current account deficit of US$34 billion for the first quarter of 2018, according to Trading Economics.

The possibility of China presenting a trade deficit would be significant considering that the data will only account for the first half of the year. With five more months to go in 2018, even under the current circumstances, China’s outlook for GDP growth in 2018 would not look good.



This is perhaps why the Trump administration is playing hard ball choosing this precise moment to threaten a second round of 25 percent tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods.



Despite the current account deficit likely to be reported next week, and the potential for increased tariffs from the U.S. some observers still expect China to end 2018 with a trade surplus of approximately US$100 billion.