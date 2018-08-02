TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 2018 Taipei Int’l Industrial Automation Exhibition is taking place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 through August 4, gathering together hundreds of exhibitors, including the world’s top 20 robotic arm brands, and showcasing as many as 100 brand new products, event organizer Chan Chao International said in a press release on Thursday.

The organizer said that the automation show has become an important platform for vendors to present their new products.

For example, Techman Robot is showcasing its new TM12 Series that offers greater payload capacities than any other robot with the same arm length currently on the market, according to the organizer. igus is showing its low cost automation systems, such as the world's first robolink® Apiro, with which animatronic or humanoid inspired robots that mimic movements of a spider can be constructed. ABB is showing its ABB Ability, which is its unified, cross-industry digital offering — extending from device to edge to cloud — with devices, systems, solutions, services and a platform. The Mitsubishi Electric is exhibiting its e-F@ctory concept that extracts hidden benefits from existing resources through integrated automation to improve efficiencies, reduce cost and increase overall productivity.

All enterprises and businesses are welcome to visit the automation show, which will last through Saturday, the organizer said.