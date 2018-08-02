TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will visit Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore during August 1-5, in a bid to win over the three Southeast Nation's support for President Donald Trump's Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Pompeo's five-day trip will see him meet heads of state, mingle at a multilateral event and strive to improve the U.S.'s partnerships in the region.

Pompeo touched down in Kuala Lumpur on August 2, and will meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. He will then travel to Singapore to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum, before jetting off to Indonesia to meet with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo.

The Department of State said in a statement that Pompeo will look to strengthen the U.S.'s partnership with the three Southeast Asian nations, promote the rules-based international order, re-affirm the U.S.'s ambition of a denuclearized Korean peninsula and discuss opportunities for further collaboration.

The Liberty Times reports that Pompeo's visit and support-building mission is a bid to build a coalition against China's growing influence in the region.

Earlier this week on July 31, Australia, Japan and the U.S. announced a trilateral infrastructure investment partnership for the Indo-Pacific, which was widely understood to be a means to curtail China's growing influence in Southeast Asia and the south Pacific.

On the same day, Pompeo announced a US$113 million (NT$3.465 billion) Asian investment initiative, focusing on digital economy, energy and infrastructure.