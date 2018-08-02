TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The director and the cast of the Korean film "Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days," are coming to Taiwan and will walk the red carpet on August 5.

This long-awaited Korean movie is the sequel of "Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds." The first movie topped the box office in Taiwan in December 2017 and when it became the top-grossing Asian film of all time in Taiwan. The sequel, "Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days," will be released in Taiwan on August 8 following its premiere in South Korea on August 1.

According to Lotte Entertainment, Director Kim Yong Hwa and actors Ha Jung Woo, Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Hyang Gi, Ma Dong Seok, Kim Dong Wook and Lee Jung Jae will arrive in Taiwan on August 5 and will participate in promotional activities in Taiwan for four days, until the day of the movie release in Taiwan, which is August 8. In addition to the red carpet event, they will also conduct a press conference, and separate promotional activities for film reporters and media representatives from a total of 10 Asian countries, including Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

In the movie's sequel, the story continues with the first film's three grim reapers who are given the chance to gain a new life if they succeed in reincarnating one more deceased soul, their 49th, thus the title of the film. While the secrets and memories of their past life from a thousand years back will also be revealed.