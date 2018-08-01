  1. Home
Taiwan launches 3D tourism ad in Singapore

420,000 Singaporeans visited Taiwan in 2017

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/02 15:12
Taiwan's Tourism Bureau has placed a 3D ad at Singapore's Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In order to attract more tourists from Singapore, Taiwan has posted an interactive three-dimensional ad at a key Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station in the Southeast Asian city state.

In 2017, more than 420,000 Singaporeans visited Taiwan, leading the Tourism Bureau’s office in the country to launch a new promotional campaign in order to maintain the flow of tourists, the Central News Agency reported.

The MRT stations were chosen for the experiment because daily local commuters and foreign visitors alike were frequent travelers on the system, Tourism Bureau officials said.

The 3D ad was placed at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, the only station where three lines intersect, close to the main shopping street Orchard Road, while billboards were erected at Chinatown Station and at HarbourFront Station close to Sentosa Island.

Dhoby Ghaut Station sees an average of 11.5 million passengers a month, explaining why the Tourism Bureau chose that particular spot for its ad touting the slogan “So Different, So Taiwan!”

The 3D ad also mentions the fact that Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau is celebrating its 40th year in Singapore, CNA reported. At the time, only 40,000 Singaporeans a year traveled to Taiwan, but last year, ten times more did.

The total of Southeast Asians visiting Taiwan reached 1.2 million during the first half of this year, a rise ascribed to the government’s New Southbound Policy.
Singapore
Tourism Bureau
Dhoby Ghaut
Chinatown
HarbourFront

