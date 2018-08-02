  1. Home
Taiwan's Presidential Office, Taipei Guesthouse open to the public this Saturday, August 4

Both buildings open for only one day this month

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/02 14:25
Taiwan's Presidential Office.

Taiwan's Presidential Office. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Presidential Office and Taipei Guest House will be open to the public, this Saturday (August 4), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on August 2.

This Saturday will be the only day this month that either building will be open for public viewing.

The Presidential Office and Taipei Guest House were built during Japanese rule, as the Taiwan Governor General's office and residence. Both buildings have become landmarks of Taiwan, and national-level historical monuments.

The Presidential Office will have live entertainment, in the form of two singers, Li Chin-ying (李晉瑩) and Yeh Yu-ting (葉鈺渟), as well as promotional stalls showcasing Taiwan's agricultural products.

The Taipei Guest House will put on a film titled "A Hundred Years of Architecture" as well as hold an exhibition extolling the history of the Guest House.

The Presidential Office is open for public viewing once a month, with additional partial viewings available. In July 2018, 13,996 visitors viewed the office, according to the Office of the President.

The Taipei Guest House is also opened to the public once a month.

The two premises will be open from 8.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m., with last call for viewings at 3.30 p.m.
Presidential Office Building
Taipei Guest House
Open government

