PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona says a man from Taiwan has been sentenced to two years and nine months imprisonment for trying to export ammunition and firearm assemblies to the self-governed island off China's coast.

The office said Wednesday that U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow sentenced Fu Sheng Yang, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to smuggle goods from the U.S.

Federal authorities say the 39-year-old from Taipei entered the U.S. legally on June 20, 2017 and over the next two days bought 10,000 rounds of ammunition. He also took possession of 40 upper receivers for firearms with the intent of illegally exporting them to Taiwan.

Arizona troopers found the items when they stopped Yang for speeding on June 22, 2017.