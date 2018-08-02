UPPER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A state fire spokesman says California already has spent more than a quarter of its annual fire budget — at least $125 million — just a month into the budget year.

And Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday warned that the state could expect more huge, costly and devastating fires in future.

Authorities have said that following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of forests, chaparral and grasslands have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze.

The sixth most destructive wildfire in state history is the week-old Carr Fire near Redding which has killed six people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes. Tens of thousands of people also remain under evacuation orders.