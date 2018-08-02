Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Cal Fire Division Chief Mark Higgins directs helicopters dropping water as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo
With fire burning on multiple sides, a deer stands behind a fence as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Phot
Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
An animal scrambles while flames consume structures as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A helicopter carries water while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A helicopter carries water while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
An outbuilding burns on Dessie Drive as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A woman, who declined to give her name, evacuates from Lakeport, Calif., as the River Fire approaches, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
UPPER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A state fire spokesman says California already has spent more than a quarter of its annual fire budget — at least $125 million — just a month into the budget year.
And Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday warned that the state could expect more huge, costly and devastating fires in future.
Authorities have said that following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of forests, chaparral and grasslands have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze.
The sixth most destructive wildfire in state history is the week-old Carr Fire near Redding which has killed six people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes. Tens of thousands of people also remain under evacuation orders.