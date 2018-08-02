BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|Connecticut
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Chicago
|10
|17
|.370
|6½
|New York
|7
|19
|.269
|9
|Indiana
|3
|23
|.115
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Minnesota
|15
|10
|.600
|4
|Los Angeles
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|Phoenix
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Dallas
|14
|12
|.538
|5½
|Las Vegas
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Connecticut 92, New York 77
Phoenix 104, Las Vegas 93
|Thursday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.<