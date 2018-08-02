  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/02 12:23
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 10 .615
Washington 15 11 .577 1
Connecticut 15 12 .556
Chicago 10 17 .370
New York 7 19 .269 9
Indiana 3 23 .115 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 20 7 .741
Minnesota 15 10 .600 4
Los Angeles 15 11 .577
Phoenix 16 12 .571
Dallas 14 12 .538
Las Vegas 12 14 .462

___

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 92, New York 77

Phoenix 104, Las Vegas 93

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.<