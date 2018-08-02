ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Bookkeepers and accountants are expected to testify in the third day of trial for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

They would be part of the prosecution effort to prove Manafort hid millions in income from the IRS and used the funds for a lavish lifestyle.

Manafort's attorneys are putting the blame for any illegal activity on his business associate, Rick Gates.

The prosecution's focus on Manafort's personal finances underscored the vast amount of documents accumulated by special counsel Robert Mueller's team in their case against the longtime political consultant.

It also tried the patience of U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, who repeatedly scolded prosecutors for what he said was excessive and unnecessary information.

The prosecution in the trial in Alexandria, Virginia, expects to rest its case next week.