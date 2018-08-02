  1. Home
Who's my father? Australia law ID's once-secret sperm donors

By KRISTEN GELINEAU , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/02 12:04
In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018, photo, a sperm sample is seen through a microscope in a laboratory at Melbourne IVF in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/

In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, photo, Peter Peacock poses for a portrait as he sits on a couch in his home in Melbourne, Australia. Peacock, who don

In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, photo, Peter Peacock feeds a wild kookaburra on the balcony of his home in Melbourne, Australia. Peacock, who donated

In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, photo, Peter Peacock closes his balcony doors as he prepares to go into the city to meet with Gypsy Diamond, 36, in Me

In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018, photo, embryologist Brad Wilson is seen in a glass reflection while placing a sperm sample onto a counting chamber as h

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — For years, sperm and egg donors in the Australian state of Victoria were promised anonymity. Doctors assured them that any children created with their donations would never know who they were.

That all changed when Victoria passed a law giving the offspring of donors the legal right to know their donors' identities.

Victoria is only the second jurisdiction in the world to enact a law retroactively stripping away anonymity without the donor's consent.

The law took effect in 2017. For some families, it has brought unexpected joy. Others have been upended.

The law is a result of lobbying by children who were born to anonymous donors. Some wanted to know their donors so they could get their medical history. Others just wanted to complete the puzzle of their identity.