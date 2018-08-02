RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Just two months ahead of Brazil's presidential election, leading candidates are struggling to find anybody willing to be their running mates.

Big names who have shunned offers to run for vice president include generals, businessmen, an astronaut, a famous actor and even a descendent of Brazil's royal family.

Even though three of the last five Brazilian leaders came to office as vice presidents, potential candidates this year have cited reasons ranging from family matters to opposition by their parties, all saying effectively, "Thanks, but no thanks."

The apparent disinterest in hitching one's reputation to any candidate comes at a time when the political class in Latin America's largest nation is deeply unpopular after years of corruption scandals.