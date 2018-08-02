French parliamentarians endorsed a tough new law on sexual violence on Wednesday, described by the government as a signal of deep social change in the European country.

Most notably, the bill makes it easier for sexual intercourse between an adult and a minor under 15 to be declared rape.

Under the current French law, sex with children under 15 is considered an offense, but the prosecutors need to prove it was forced in order to classify it as rape. In November last year, a French court acquitted a 30-year-old man on the charge of raping an 11-year-old because it could not be proven that the minor did not consent. A separate case, involving a 28-year-old and another 11-year-old, also caused outrage in February this year.

Under the law passed on Wednesday, judges would be able to classify an intercourse with a minor as rape if the sex resulted from an "abuse of vulnerability." Specifically, sex with children under 15 would be considered rape if the other side abused the child's lack of understanding to engage in the act.

The new law would serve as a "deterrent" to potential offenders, said junior minister for gender equality Marlene Schiappa.

Fines for sexual harassment

The law also provides for on-the-spot fines for harassment on the street or on public transport, with offenders liable to pay between €90 and €750 ($105 - $876). The legislation also moves against "upskirting," the practice of taking photos under a person's clothes without their consent, by imposing a fine of up to €15,000 and a prison term of up to one year in jail.

The debate on sexual harassment in France was reignited earlier this week, when a video of a man hitting a woman who confronted him over street harassment went viral online.

The new law is due to go into effect in September.

