Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 000 001 001—2 8 0 Minnesota 000 000 000—0 5 2

Carrasco, Hand (8) and Gomes; Mejia, Magill (6), Moya (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Carrasco 13-5. L_Magill 2-2. Sv_Hand (26).

___

Baltimore 052 000 000—7 15 2 New York 010 000 013—5 12 0

Cobb, Carroll (7), Givens (8), Fry (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Joseph; Gray, Green (8), Holder (9) and Au.Romine. W_Cobb 3-14. L_Gray 8-8. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (14). New York, Torres 2 (17).

___

Toronto 000 000 120—3 8 0 Oakland 020 203 01x—8 13 0

Stroman, Barnes (6), Tepera (7), Petricka (8) and Martin; Manaea, Wendelken (7), Buchter (7), Trivino (8) and Lucroy. W_Manaea 10-7. L_Stroman 4-8. HRs_Toronto, Martin (9). Oakland, Barreto (4).

___

Houston 030 140 000—8 15 0 Seattle 020 001 000—3 9 0

Keuchel, Peacock (8), Harris (9) and Stassi; LeBlanc, Vincent (5), Warren (7), Pazos (8), Nicasio (9) and Zunino. W_Keuchel 9-9. L_LeBlanc 6-2. HRs_Houston, Gonzalez 2 (8), Marisnick (8), Stassi (8). Seattle, Cruz (26).

___

Los Angeles 100 100 000—2 6 2 Tampa Bay 000 301 03x—7 9 1

Tropeano, Alvarez (6), Johnson (7), Robles (8) and Arcia; Glasnow, Faria (4), Stanek (7), Romo (8), Alvarado (9) and Perez, Sucre. W_Faria 4-3. L_Tropeano 4-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (14). Tampa Bay, Bauers (9), Adames (4).

___

Kansas City 002 152 000—10 10 0 Chicago 100 003 010— 5 9 2

Junis, Flynn (6), Sparkman (8), Maurer (9) and Perez; Covey, Cedeno (5), Danish (6), Vieira (7), Santiago (8) and K.Smith. W_Junis 6-11. L_Covey 4-7. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (7). Chicago, Moncada (14).

___

INTERLEAGUE Cincinnati 000 000 400—4 11 2 Detroit 020 103 01x—7 14 0

Romano, Peralta (6), Lorenzen (6), Garrett (7), D.Hernandez (7) and Casali; Fiers, VerHagen (3), Stumpf (6), Wilson (7), Coleman (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_VerHagen 2-2. L_Romano 6-9. Sv_Greene (23). HRs_Detroit, Adduci (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 000 010 011—3 6 2 Washington 102 000 02x—5 7 0

Syndergaard, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco; Milone, Madson (8), K.Herrera (9) and Kieboom. W_Milone 1-0. L_Syndergaard 6-2. Sv_K.Herrera (16). HRs_New York, Flores (10), Reyes 2 (3). Washington, Rendon (16).

___

Chicago 420 001 020—9 15 3 Pittsburgh 100 000 010—2 7 2

Hamels, Kintzler (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Duensing (8), Chatwood (9) and Contreras; Kingham, Brault (2), McRae (5), Ri.Rodriguez (8) and Cervelli. W_Hamels 6-9. L_Kingham 5-6. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (9).