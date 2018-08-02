TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two veteran U.K. lawmakers issued a joint statement on August 1, in support for Taichung City (臺中市) to host the 2019 East Asian Youth Games.

The joint statement issued by Dennis Rogan and Nigel Evans said that the cancellation of the games was at odds with the spirit of the games, and violated the rights and interests of the athletes, reported CNA.

The East Asian Olympic Committee (EAOC) had an impromptu meeting on July 24 at the request of China, at which the games were canceled. Reports say that China was angry at civil society groups in Taiwan trying to change Taiwan's participatory name from "Chinese Taipei" to "Taiwan."

The statement said that the canceled games went against the stated purpose of games, which are to "promote the Olympic Movement in East Asia".

The Taichung City government did not violate terms of the contract to host the games, and the EAOC has not adequately stated why the games were canceled, according to the statement.

The statement said it was unfair to Taichung to have the games canceled, who spent roughly NT$676 million (US$21.8 million) in preparation.

China's standing over of Taiwan's international participation has expended beyond the political sphere, with the statement giving the recent airline renaming scandal, and games cancellation as examples.

The Taichung City Government has launched an appeal against the decision and the statement called for the EAOC to negotiate with Taiwan to restore Taichung's right to host the games, for the problem to be resolved.

Dennis Rogan is a life peer of Lower Iveagh, County Down in Northern Island and Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords. Nigel Evans is the Member of Parliament for Ribble Valley in northern Wales and Executive Secretary of the 1922 Committee.