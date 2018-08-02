Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|2
Carrasco, Hand (8) and Gomes; Mejia, Magill (6), Moya (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Carrasco 13-5. L_Magill 2-2. Sv_Hand (26).
___
|Baltimore
|052
|000
|000—7
|15
|2
|New York
|010
|000
|013—5
|12
|0
Cobb, Carroll (7), Givens (8), Fry (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Joseph; Gray, Green (8), Holder (9) and Au.Romine. W_Cobb 3-14. L_Gray 8-8. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (14). New York, Torres 2 (17).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|120—3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|020
|203
|01x—8
|13
|0
Stroman, Barnes (6), Tepera (7), Petricka (8) and Martin; Manaea, Wendelken (7), Buchter (7), Trivino (8) and Lucroy. W_Manaea 10-7. L_Stroman 4-8. HRs_Toronto, Martin (9). Oakland, Barreto (4).
___
|Houston
|030
|140
|000—8
|15
|0
|Seattle
|020
|001
|000—3
|9
|0
Keuchel, Peacock (8), Harris (9) and Stassi; LeBlanc, Vincent (5), Warren (7), Pazos (8), Nicasio (9) and Zunino. W_Keuchel 9-9. L_LeBlanc 6-2. HRs_Houston, Gonzalez 2 (8), Marisnick (8), Stassi (8). Seattle, Cruz (26).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|000—2
|6
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|301
|03x—7
|9
|1
Tropeano, Alvarez (6), Johnson (7), Robles (8) and Arcia; Glasnow, Faria (4), Stanek (7), Romo (8), Alvarado (9) and Perez, Sucre. W_Faria 4-3. L_Tropeano 4-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (14). Tampa Bay, Bauers (9), Adames (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|400—4
|11
|2
|Detroit
|020
|103
|01x—7
|14
|0
Romano, Peralta (6), Lorenzen (6), Garrett (7), D.Hernandez (7) and Casali; Fiers, VerHagen (3), Stumpf (6), Wilson (7), Coleman (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_VerHagen 2-2. L_Romano 6-9. Sv_Greene (23). HRs_Detroit, Adduci (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|010
|011—3
|6
|2
|Washington
|102
|000
|02x—5
|7
|0
Syndergaard, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco; Milone, Madson (8), Herrera (9) and Kieboom. W_Milone 1-0. L_Syndergaard 6-2. Sv_Herrera (16). HRs_New York, Flores (10), Reyes 2 (3). Washington, Rendon (16).
___
|Chicago
|420
|001
|020—9
|15
|3
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|010—2
|7
|2
Hamels, Kintzler (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Duensing (8), Chatwood (9) and Contreras; Kingham, Brault (2), McRae (5), Ri.Rodriguez (8) and Cervelli. W_Hamels 6-9. L_Kingham 5-6. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (9).