American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/02 10:19
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 75 34 .688
New York 68 38 .642
Tampa Bay 55 53 .509 19½
Toronto 48 59 .449 26
Baltimore 33 75 .306 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 59 48 .551
Minnesota 49 58 .458 10
Detroit 47 62 .431 13
Chicago 37 69 .349 21½
Kansas City 33 73 .311 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 69 41 .627
Seattle 63 45 .583 5
Oakland 64 46 .582 5
Los Angeles 54 55 .495 14½
Texas 46 63 .422 22½

___

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3

Detroit 2, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 10, L.A. Angels 6

Philadelphia 3, Boston 1

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 6, Texas 0

Oakland 6, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 4

Oakland 8, Toronto 3

Houston 8, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Boston (Johnson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 3-9) at Texas (Gallardo 5-1), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.