TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Germany's new top representative to Taiwan, Dr. Thomas Prinz officially assumed post as Director General of the German Institute Taipei on July 30.

"I look forward to cooperating with our Taiwanese and foreign partners, as well as other German organizations in Taiwan." Prinz said.

German Institute Taipei which was founded in 2000, represents German interest in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

Prinz is expected serve for four years, the mandated length of the posting.

Prinz was formerly Germany's Ambassador to Bangladesh during 2015-2018, as was previously posted to Australia, China, Indonesia and Japan. He was also the Director of Foreign Trade Promotion from 2012 to 2015.

The German Institute is increasing its engagement with Taiwan, as shown by appointing Taiwanese Professor Tseng Tzu-feng (曾梓峰) as a honorary director for southern Taiwan, in a bid to deepen ties in technology, culture and education with the region.