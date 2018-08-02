BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/02 09:06
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 10 .615
Washington 15 11 .577 1
Connecticut 15 12 .556
Chicago 10 17 .370
New York 7 19 .269 9
Indiana 3 23 .115 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 20 7 .741
Minnesota 15 10 .600 4
Los Angeles 15 11 .577
Phoenix 15 12 .556 5
Dallas 14 12 .538
Las Vegas 12 13 .480 7

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 86, Atlanta 71

Chicago 92, Dallas 91

Seattle 102, Phoenix 91

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 92, New York 77

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.<