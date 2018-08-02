Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 000 001 001—2 8 0 Minnesota 000 000 000—0 5 2

Carrasco, Hand (8) and Gomes; Mejia, Magill (6), Moya (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Carrasco 13-5. L_Magill 2-2. Sv_Hand (26).

___

Baltimore 052 000 000—7 15 2 New York 010 000 013—5 12 0

Cobb, Carroll (7), Givens (8), Fry (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Joseph; Gray, Green (8), Holder (9) and Au.Romine. W_Cobb 3-14. L_Gray 8-8. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (14). New York, Torres 2 (17).

___

Toronto 000 000 120—3 8 0 Oakland 020 203 01x—8 13 0

Stroman, Barnes (6), Tepera (7), Petricka (8) and Martin; Manaea, Wendelken (7), Buchter (7), Trivino (8) and Lucroy. W_Manaea 10-7. L_Stroman 4-8. HRs_Toronto, Martin (9). Oakland, Barreto (4).

___

Houston 030 140 000—8 15 0 Seattle 020 001 000—3 9 0

Keuchel, Peacock (8), Harris (9) and Stassi; LeBlanc, Vincent (5), Warren (7), Pazos (8), Nicasio (9) and Zunino. W_Keuchel 9-9. L_LeBlanc 6-2. HRs_Houston, Gonzalez 2 (8), Marisnick (8), Stassi (8). Seattle, Cruz (26).

___

INTERLEAGUE Cincinnati 000 000 400—4 11 2 Detroit 020 103 01x—7 14 0

Romano, Peralta (6), Lorenzen (6), Garrett (7), D.Hernandez (7) and Casali; Fiers, VerHagen (3), Stumpf (6), Wilson (7), Coleman (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_VerHagen 2-2. L_Romano 6-9. Sv_Greene (23). HRs_Detroit, Adduci (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 000 010 011—3 6 2 Washington 102 000 02x—5 7 0

Syndergaard, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco; Milone, Madson (8), Herrera (9) and Kieboom. W_Milone 1-0. L_Syndergaard 6-2. Sv_Herrera (16). HRs_New York, Flores (10), Reyes 2 (3). Washington, Rendon (16).