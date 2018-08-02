WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is giving the FBI access to a transcript of a Senate Intelligence Committee interview with Maria Butina, a gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent.

The 29-year-old Butina was arrested last month and is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Russia.

Butina was interviewed by the Senate panel in April as part of its investigation into Russian interference. In a voice vote Wednesday, the Senate allowed the committee to provide the transcript to the FBI and Butina's lawyers.

Committee leaders said they sought authorization to release the documents in response to requests from the Justice Department and a lawyer for Butina and will release it if it isn't made public.

Butina has pleaded not guilty.